T.J.’s Forecast: Heat and humidity take back over

A ridge of high pressure is keeping our weather quiet today. This has been the case over the last few days as our weather pattern has been rather stagnant.

Skies will stay clear overnight with lows dipping back into the 60s.

Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of the year before they climb back above average on Thursday.

Not only has this area high pressure kept our brought mainly clear skies to the region, but the trend will continue as we head into the day tomorrow. It will also usher in more warmth.

Tomorrow, temperatures will warm to a toasty mid-90s, some may even see triple digits.

A weak cold front Thursday night will slowly cool temperatures to the low 90s for Friday and Saturday then we will bounce back up to mid-90s on Sunday. The cold front will bring a low chance for showers and storms early this weekend. Then chances drop early next week.

-T.J.

DORIAN UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian hasn’t really weakened much in the last 24 hours. The storm actually looks to reorganizing some and keeping its intensity. Dorian is currently a Category 2 with winds still sustained near 110 mph. Gusty, tropical-storm-force winds are still expected along the coast of Florida through the evening as the storm lifts northward.

This will start to bring impacts into Georgia and the Carolinas. Life-threatening storm surge is still a main concern along the Georgia and Carolina Coasts in the hours ahead.

High pressure has continued to weaken in the Atlantic helping steer Dorian farther to the NW and eventually the NE. The latest trends continue to keep the worst of Dorian just off the Virginia and Maryland Coasts but this is something we will continue to monitor. The weakening trend of Dorian will continue as the storm gets into some slightly cooler waters and encounters some more wind shear. Even though this will tear the storm down, it’s still expected to hold together as it moves northward up the Eastern Seaboard. Continue to stay with us for the latest.