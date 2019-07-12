T.J.’s Forecast: Heat & humidity build back in

Thursday was gorgeous across the region thanks to a cold frontal passage that moved through the region. Dew points were pleasant and it felt a lot more comfortable outside but that will begin to change today.

Southerly winds have taken back over as high pressure continues to build in. This flow will pump more humidity into the Central High Plains as well as more seasonable conditions.

Highs will surge back into the low to mid 90s for many of us and even upper 90s throughout parts of Western Kansas.

Dry and sunny weather will prevail right into the weekend although we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in the NW this evening. An upper-level disturbance will skirt through tonight but it will be moving quickly and out of here by Saturday morning.

Abundant sunshine is on the docket for Saturday with more warmth and higher dew points. It’ll still be great to be outside but make sure you’re staying hydrated. Sunny skies will hold into Sunday as well but a few more clouds will be seen in NW Kansas as another wave of energy pushes through.

Temps will then be climbing back above average by the start of next week with highs approaching the triple digits by Tuesday and Wednesday lasting through the latter half of next week. Heat index values will climb past the century mark for sure. A slim chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives for next week as well but right now, moisture isn’t looking impressive. We’ll continue to monitor Tropical Storm Barry closely because he could spread some moisture into the Sunflower State if this ridge of high pressure weakens some.

-T.J.