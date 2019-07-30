T.J.’s Forecast: Heat & humidity ramp up tomorrow

More sunshine has been seen today but you may have noticed that we are just a little muggier than what we were yesterday. Not a big difference but we’ll notice a lot more moisture in the air by tomorrow and Thursday.

Temperatures will be even hotter as well and when you factor in that humidity, heat index values could soar close to 110° for some.

Highs will be in the triple digits tomorrow for parts of Western Kansas tomorrow afternoon but we’ll hold down in the mid to upper 90s in the metro.

Feels temps closer to Wichita will still climb past the century mark. As this ridge of high pressure continues to build in, this rather quiet weather pattern will hold.

We can’t completely take the rain chances off the table though. This is because weak impulses in the atmosphere continue to circulate around this high bringing isolated showers and storms.

A weak surface low has developed and this may spark up a sprinkle or storm tonight as it moves eastward into early Wednesday. These disturbances will keep moving through with another slim chance of moisture on Thursday but the best chances will be out across far eastern communities. The best shot at seeing some showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday into the weekend as a more pronounced upper-level wave moves in. Still, chances aren’t that impressive but it’ll be something to watch if you do have plans to be outdoors this weekend.

This disturbance will help cool us down a bit with temperatures falling back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for many.

