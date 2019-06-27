T.J.’s Forecast: Heat ramps up, slim storm chance again west

It was another muggy day today thanks to our winds from the SW bringing up more moisture and hot conditions. That has provided some instability giving momentum to isolated storms in Eastern Colorado which will eventually move east across state lines into Western Kansas.

These storms could be strong to severe and the biggest hazard is strong winds from decaying cells but we could also see some hail. There is still a strong cap in the atmosphere but with a little better dynamics aloft, some of these have overcome that cap. Most of these as they’ve moved eastward have had trouble intensifying but we’ll monitor trends through the evening.

Most of these will be diminishing by dark due to that daytime instability waning. That will leave Central and Eastern Kansas dry with partly cloudy skies. The heat doesn’t go anywhere for our Friday as southerly winds continue. Highs will be in the mid-90s tomorrow but feel more like the triple digits.

As a result, a Heat Advisory has been issued for our parts of NE Kansas as the warmth and humidity will combine for heat index values well over 100°.

The rest of the week will stay dry thanks to a high-pressure system just to our west. This ridge will keep the region quiet but it’ll be steamy.

Temperatures will be staying hot in the 90s right into our Independence Day week with just a slight chance of storms on the 4th.

-T.J.