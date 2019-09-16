T.J.’s Forecast: High pressure holds across the region

High pressure has been and will continue to be the driving factor of our rather quiet weather pattern that is expected throughout the next few days.

This will not only keep dry conditions around but also the heat as southerly winds continue to pump in above-average temps. Highs will be topping out near 10° warmer than normal for this time of year with many of us above 90°.

An upper-level disturbance will be on the move and this dip in the jet stream will help bring some windier conditions, especially out west.

This is where we find the slim chance for a storm as well but anything that develops will be driven by the daytime heat and should diminish by sunset.

Winds will continue to stay strong into our Tuesday from the south, helping our temps stay parked in the low to mid-90s but a front to our NW will be heading our way. We’ll start the day on a calm note with more sunshine and temps in the 60s and 70s.

The cooldown will get to Western Kansas but it looks to stall and really not get through the eastern reaches of the viewing area. That’s why our temperatures in Southcentral Kansas won’t be cooling down until the weekend as the boundary moves through. Slim chances of storms will be with us due to that stalled boundary though, really hanging with through the next 7-days. Not everyone will see a shower or storm but a spotty chance will hold all the way through Sunday. Once this front pushes through the region, it will bring in more seasonable, Fall-Like conditions for the weekend. How appropriate right? Fall officially begins next Monday.

-T.J.