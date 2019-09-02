T.J.’s Forecast: High pressure holds strong

It sure has been a gorgeous Labor Day and a great closeout to our holiday weekend across the KSN Viewing Area.

Not only have we had sunshine today but more seasonable conditions for this time of the year. Clear skies will prevail thanks to this ridge of high pressure as we step into tonight. That will allow our temps to cool down a good bit, dipping back into the 60s and 70s.

Can’t rule out a thundershower in NW Kansas though as a weak impulse skirts through in the upper levels.

More sunshine will be seen tomorrow, out ahead of a cold front with just a few clouds expected as it moves on through.

A slim shower or storm chance is on the table as it pushes in but we will be capped and moisture will be lacking. If we can get a storm to develop, it could become a little stronger.

This boundary will move southward through the night on Tuesday, clearing the region by Wednesday. Northerly flow will pump in cooler air for mid-week as this ridge of high pressure in the upper-levels continues to keep its grasp over us. The winds will gradually turn back around to the south on Thursday as a warm front moves in, helping our temps climb back into the 90s. The trailing cold front looks to move in by the weekend bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday with a couple possibly lingering Sunday into Monday. Highs will drop a bit as a result with afternoon readings in the mid-80s to low 90s.

-T.J.

DORIAN UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian has weakened some but he is still a major, Category 4 storm with winds sustained near 145 mph.

Complete devastation has been seen on Great Abaco Island, near Marsh Harbour and into much of Grand Bahama, as this monster of a storm continues to churn over the islands. He will continue to track toward Florida in the hours ahead.

High pressure has continued to weaken in the Atlantic helping steer Dorian farther to the NW and eventually the NE. The latest trend continues to keep the worst of Dorian just off the coast but this is something we will continue to monitor. A small distance will make a huge difference in what parts of Florida experience the worst.

The storm is also expected to weaken some as it gets into slightly cooler waters as it moves NW and encounters some more wind shear. This will start to weaken and tear down Dorian just a bit but it’s still expected to remain a dangerous storm. Flooding rains and life-threatening storm surge are likely in the Southeast and looking probable on the Georgia and Carolina Coasts.