T.J.’s Forecast: Hot and humid weather holds across the region

Temperatures were a little warmer today than yesterday, reminding us that summer isn’t over yet. High pressure has been sitting on top of us pretty much and that has been a driving force in why we’ve been so warm.

A few more clouds will be skirting in as a cold front sags into the state. It’s going to be a weak one but it’ll cool us down just a touch.

Overnight, that trend will begin with lows dipping into 60s and 70s.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, which is just about par for the course at this time of the year.

Cooler temps in the north are caused by a cold front that will track through Kansas through the next few days.

This front will do little to our temperatures, because of the upper-level high bringing in lots of heat and dry air. We will stay in the 90s and upper 80s through the weekend and into next week as a result. This front will stall across the region though, bringing slim chances of moisture into the next 7-days. A more potent front looks to move in late next week bringing more chances of rain.

-T.J.

DORIAN UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian regained major, Category 3 strength last night as he bared down on the Georgia and Carolina Coasts. It has weakened some but still holds strong at a Category 2 hurricane.

The storm has held its intensity through the day but will continue to gradually weaken as drier air continues to entrain in the storm, as well as cooler ocean waters. Life-threatening storm surge and flooding are still likely across the Carolina Coasts into tonight with the impact eventually being felt in Virginia and Maryland by tomorrow.

High pressure has continued to weaken and move SE in the Atlantic helping steer Dorian off to the northeast into the weekend. The latest trends continue to keep the worst of Dorian just off the Virginia and Maryland Coasts but we still find millions under Tropical Storm Warnings. This is something we will continue to monitor. Continue to stay with us for the latest.