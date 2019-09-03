T.J.’s Forecast: Hot & humid ahead of a cold front, cooler Wednesday on tap

A cold front is racing across the state and that is going to bring us a cool-down eventually.

Temps have soared ahead of this boundary with highs getting in the triple digits for some of us.

We’ll keep that slim chance of a shower as we into tonight but most will stay dry.

Overnight, a few clouds will be seen from time to time and we’ll keep that trend going into the day tomorrow.

We’ll call it a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs topping out in the 80s for many.

The cooler feel won’t stick around long because high pressure does begin to move eastward switching those winds back around to the south.

This will make for a hot and humid Thursday with afternoon readings surging back into the mid and upper 90s but we will keep that mainly sunny sky. With all of the moisture in the air, it will feel even worse with Heat Index values possibly near 105°. A more unsettled trend looks to develop as a boundary stalls throughout the KSN Viewing Area this weekend. A slight chance of showers and storms will be around Saturday as a result with slimmer chances heading into the start of next week.

-T.J.

DORIAN UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian has weakened a fair amount in the last 24 hours. This has been helped by high pressure to the north, resulting in more wind shear. Dorian is currently a Category 2 with winds still sustained near 110 mph.

He will still look to track toward Florida in the hours ahead but the worst of winds and heaviest of the rain will remain just offshore. Life-threatening storm surge is still a main coner though as we head along the Florida Coast and northward to the Carolinas. High pressure has continued to weaken in the Atlantic helping steer Dorian farther to the NW and eventually the NE. The latest trend continues to keep the worst of Dorian just off the coast but this is something we will continue to monitor.

The weakening trend of Dorian will continue as the storm gets into some slightly cooler waters and encounters some more wind shear. Even though this will tear the storm down, it’s still expected to hold together as it moves northward up the Eastern Seaboard. Continue to stay with us for the latest.