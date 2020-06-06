T.J.’s Forecast: Hot & humid feel isn’t going anywhere

A ridge of high pressure has taken over the Plains and it’s keeping us all in the sauna as we progress through the remainder of the weekend.

Heat Index values will likely hold close to the century mark through the rest of the evening and that is why a Heat Advisory is in effect for some through 7 PM.

A spotty shower or storm is possible out west tonight as a disturbance sits across Colorado.

Southerly flow will prevail through the overnight, which will pump in more moisture and warmth into Sunday. We’ll wake up to lows in the 70s throughout much of the viewing area which is well above average for this time of the year.

Highs will surge back into the mid and upper 90s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

With high-pressure holding and this disturbance to the west, our pressure gradient will bring strong winds to the region. High Wind Warnings are in effect for parts of the viewing area through late Sunday.

Wind Advisories may get issued to include Central Kansas. Dry and steamy conditions hold into the start of next week ahead of a cold front that will move our way late Monday into Tuesday.

We could see a few strong to severe storms if they can develop Monday evening but the cap is going to be strong. The best chances for these will be in Northwestern Kansas where a Slight Risk is in place.

More widespread moisture arrives on Tuesday as this front interacts with the remnants of Cristobal.

Eastern Kansas will likely get hit with the brunt of the tropical moisture but we’ll be monitoring closely as the track could wobble some.

Wednesday through the start of next weekend is looking mainly dry but we could see a stray shower or storm Thursday and Friday. Chances are slim as an area of high pressure looks to take over the Central High Plains once again. This means more heat by the start of next weekend with temps climbing back into the 90s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.