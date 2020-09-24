T.J.’s Forecast: Hotter conditions in store heading into the weekend

The dry and warming trend continues today. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with mostly clear skies. A disturbance moving through the state is turning winds around from southerly to northerly. This is merely a wind switch with no coo-down expected. Tomorrow will look very similar to today, but a tad bit warmer. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average and it will be one of the warmest days of the week. We slowly cool through the weekend as a front passes through. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s until early next week when we drop down to the 70s. Moisture is looking more impressive with this system that is coming through on Sunday so a few showers can’t be ruled out. It will feel more like fall as lows fall into the 40s early next week.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

