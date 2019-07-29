T.J.’s Forecast: Isolated storms out west tonight, heat returns in the days ahead

The cold front that brought showers and thunderstorms last night is well off to our east and high pressure has been building in behind. This has brought drier air back to Kansas making it feel a lot more refreshing, even though we still had a warm day.

Dew points dropped back into the 40s and 50s compared to the 60s to near 70 yesterday. It will be shortlived though as winds are already turning back around to the SE which will usher in more heat and humidity as we progress throughout the rest of the workweek.

Temperatures will surge back into the upper 90s tomorrow out west with even hotter conditions by mid-week. The other focus tonight is an upper-level disturbance moving into Western Kansas. Isolated thunderstorms have developed this evening and will continue to move southeastward around this ridge situated to our west.

We do have some wind shear and instability to work with out there which has given these storms some juice to turn severe. Gusty winds and larger hail with be the primary concerns throughout the rest of the day.

These look to lose there punch once the sunsets as that instability wanes but we could still hear a few rumbles across the area through the overnight.

Slim shower and storm chances will hold through the next few days as weak impulses continue to circulate around this area of high pressure.

A bit better of a chance returns for the weekend as a more potent wave of moisture moves in from the north with the best shot at storms in Central and Eastern Kansas. This disturbance will cool our hot temps down that are expected to climb into the triple digits by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will soar in the triple digits in some of our western neighborhoods with upper 90s for the rest of us.

-T.J.