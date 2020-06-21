T.J.’s Forecast: Isolated storms possible this evening, severe risk higher for Father’s Day

A trough or upper-level low is situated to our west and this is going to help spark up showers and thunderstorms this evening.

With the help of the daytime driven heating and instability, a couple could turn strong to possibly severe. Gusty winds and larger hail are the primary hazards.

These should fizzle out as we progress through the overnight with most of the region stay dry into early Sunday.

We’ll see partially clear conditions with that stray shower or storm chances lingering into the wee hours of Sunday.

Lows will fall back into the 60s for many of us. Tomorrow, this disturbance will continue to track into Kansas, and as temps heat back up, we’ll become extremely unstable.

Highs will top out in the 90s helping to increase the instability. This will drive the chance for more widespread severe weather Father’s Day afternoon.

If you have plans to be out and about, make sure you stay weather aware and keep checking your Storm Track 3 Weather app.

An Enhanced Risk has been placed throughout much of Central Kansas meaning numerous severe storms are possible. All forms of severe weather are on the table including an isolated tornado or two.

The cells begin to cluster together during the evening hours and the threat increases for damaging winds. This complex will continue to track southeastward Sunday night before clearing the viewing area overnight.

The worst of the weather should be out Kansas between 12-1 AM.

Another area of spin in the atmosphere will help spark up storms Monday afternoon and evening.

These also have the potential to become strong to severe. Again, larger hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns. A lingering shower or storm is possible in Central Kansas Tuesday as this disturbance pulls away.

In the wake of that system, we’ll cool down and dry out some. Highs will only be in the 80s Tuesday. We’ll keep the chance of stray shower or storm mid-week into the latter half of the workweek as weak impulses move through the state. Temps begin to spike ahead of a cold front by the end of the week with most of the region surging back into the low to mid-90s. The slim chance for storms holds into next weekend in central neighborhoods with clearing expected out west.

Have a great night!

-T.J.