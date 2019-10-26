T.J.’s Forecast: Mild Saturday turns to a much cooler Sunday

Return flow has brought in milder air to the Sunflower State but some changes are in store as we head into our Sunday.

A cold front and trailing upper-level wave are on the move and this will drag in much colder air.

Lows tonight will be warmer than last night but still seasonable with temps in the 30s and 40s.

Highs tomorrow will go drop over 10° for many of us only rising into the 40s and 50s.

A few rain/snow showers will be possible as this disturbance moves in with the best chance arriving in Western Kansas late tomorrow night into Monday.

Clouds will be thick across our western communities with a little more sunshine around in the Wichita Metro.

Out west is where the best shot of seeing some minor accumulations. Most spots should see less than a couple of inches. This is something we’ll be continuing to watch.

Rain and snow showers will be possible again on Tuesday out ahead of another developing area of low pressure. This one looks to deepen and become stronger across the Plains late Tuesday into Wednesday with heavier rain and snow looking more likely. This storm could bring more moderate accumulations of snow to the region with the best locations for this in Northern and Western Kansas.

If you have plans to travel mid-week, make sure you’re staying with us for the latest. Wintry air will be streaming in behind this system with highs only in the 20s and 30s Wednesday and on Halloween. If you’re heading out to Trick-or-Treat, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures do begin to moderate by the end of the week as high pressure takes back over. We’re looking at the return of the 40s and 50s Friday into the start of next weekend.

-T.J.