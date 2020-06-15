T.J.’s Forecast: More heat for our Monday with a little more humidity too

High pressure is in control which will give us a lot of sunshine once again but also keep us in the furnace. Temps will top out in the 90s throughout the region with some spots in eastern reaches of the viewing area feeling closer to 100 when you factor in the humidity. This trend continues with more heat as we progress toward mid-week but a front to our west will finally move our way. Storm chances will increase as a result as we progress into the latter half of the workweek. Here’s the latest!
Have a great day!
-T.J.