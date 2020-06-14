T.J.’s Forecast: More heat on the way for the third week of June

High pressure is still in control of the Central High Plains which means more sunshine and more warmth for the Sunflower State.

A disturbance situated to our west has helped create gusty winds today with this high so close to us. Winds have gusted close to 50 mph from the south, helping our temps surge back into the 90s.

With the gusty winds and dry air in place, we do have fire concerns. This is why a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of the viewing area through Monday evening.

That disturbance has also sparked up a few storms in Colorado and those could slowly track into western neighborhoods this evening but most of us will stay dry.

One or two may become a little stronger and because of that, we do have a Marginal Risk in play for our far northwestern neighborhoods.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and stars through the overnight with lows dipping into the 60s and 70s.

Tomorrow will feature blustery winds again along with steamier conditions. Highs will surge into 90s once again with winds from the south holding strong.

With the daytime heating and instability, we could see an isolated storm out west again by Monday afternoon but chances are slim.

The heat holds through mid-week ahead of our next cold front that will begin to move our way. By Thursday, spotty showers and storms are possible but a better chance looks to arrive Friday into the start of next week. Chances are not all that great but with this boundary stalling through the region, we are looking at multiple days with the shot for rain.

The severe threat will need to be monitored because the instability is looking greater by the latter half of the workweek. Once this front finally pushes through, it is looking like we will get a little relief from the heat with highs in the 80s and 90s heading through our third weekend of June.

Have a great night!

-T.J.