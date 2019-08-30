T.J.’s Forecast: More showers and storms possible tonight into Saturday

It has been an active last 24 hours across the KSN Viewing Area thanks to a stalled front to our west. This sparked up strong to severe thunderstorms that ripped through the state last evening into early this morning. Those have since cleared the region but more are possible tonight.

The main threat for showers and storms will move in through the overnight, moving from the NW down through the Sunflower State.

As it moves southeast into Saturday morning, the moisture will spread out across South-central Kansas.

Most of the rain will clear out by Saturday afternoon, except for a lingering shower or two.

A few rumbles of thunder are still possible during the latter half our Saturday and we could even squeak out some sunshine out west.

While the majority of these storms will be non-severe, the chance for a severe thunderstorm or two is not off the table.

A high-pressure system will move closer to Kansas and push most of the wet weather east so the rest of your weekend will be dry.

This area of high pressure will continue to take hold of the Plains as we head through the holiday weekend and into next week. This will keep our weather pattern quiet into the start of next weekend.

We are tracking Hurricane Dorian, which is now a Category 3. It is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane but the latest trends show that the worst may stay just off the coast. Make sure you’re staying with our latest forecast.

-T.J.