While early morning storms in Nebraska make their way into Kansas our counties closer to Northeastern Kansas need to be on alert. This is where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect through 11am.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats. As storms slide southeast a pop up in the Wichita Metro can't be ruled out. More of the area will need to watch for new storms to go up in the heat of the afternoon.