T.J.’s Forecast: More storms, heat, and humidity to start the workweek

The heat and humidity have been a huge part of the last couple of days and it’s not going anywhere as we head through our first of the workweek.

A front has been parked to our west and it’s finally gotten some movement eastward as we’ve progressed through the last 24 hours. Not only has this kept us unsettled but it has allowed for southerly winds to keep pumping in the warmth and the moisture. The storms that developed through the overnight will be racing eastward through the early part of our day but a few sprinkles could linger in some of our eastern neighborhoods.

The front doesn’t push through the region completely until later on tonight though, and with that, a few more storms could pop-up this afternoon. Some instability will be lingering through the day so we could see a couple of stronger storms possible.

The main hazards again will be the gusty winds, marginally large hail, and heavy downpours.

Isolated storms may linger into early Tuesday before we begin to dry out and cool down behind this boundary. Ahead of this front, it’ll be hot and steamy. Afternoon reading will surge near triple digits but it’ll feel worse when you factor in the humidity.

That’s why a Heat Advisory is in effect through this evening.

Northerly flow will kick-back in behind this system which will usher in some lower dew points and more seasonable conditions. The ridge that has also been in control of the Plains throughout much of the last 2 weeks will also begin to break down, allowing for the cooler temps. Don’t get to used to the more pleasant feel because more warmth will stream in for the latter half of the workweek. Highs will go from the upper 80s and lower 90s back into the upper 90s and lower triple digits by this weekend. We also will be watching a few waves of spin in the upper levels of the atmosphere which will be bringing slim chances of storms through the next 7-days but activity is looking spotty at best.

Have a great day!

-T.J.