A Tornado Watch is in effect for our northwestern communities until 8 PM. We have had a few tornado warnings for strong rotation this afternoon, but no confirmed tornadoes at this time. We will keep an eye on the threat. In addition to the chance for a tornado, damaging winds and large hail are also possible. The storms are clustering together to form a complex of heavy rain and thunder which is why a new Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued farther downstream until 2 AM Wednesday.

We have had a report of a tornado on the Colorado side along with numerous hail and damaging wind reports. As the evening goes on, this will evolve into a damaging wind threat with heavy rainfall. While the majority of this should stay in western Kansas, a few storms could sneak closer to Wichita, but stay west of I-135.