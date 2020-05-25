T.J.’s Forecast: More strong to severe storms possible through the remainder of our Sunday

A cold front is marching across Kansas and it will bring the chance for more strong to severe storms.

Instability has heightened ahead of this boundary and with the moisture in the air, we have fuel for severe weather.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued throughout a good chunk of the state until 12 AM Monday. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns but if a storm can remain isolated, the tornado threat will be present.

The cells that develop this evening eventually cluster together and track eastward into the overnight. The risk then shifts to flash flooding and gusty winds.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Memorial Day evening throughout much of the viewing area. Rainfall amounts could exceed 2″ in some spots which will only exacerbate our water-logged ground.

We’ll start off our Memorial Day wet with temps in the 40s to 60s. It will be cooler behind the cold front in parts of Western Kansas.

Widespread showers and storms are expected through the day with highs below average for this time of the year.

Some of us won’t even make it out of the 60s.

Any activity should remain sub-severe tomorrow but we’ll likely see embedded storms in the showery activity. The moisture finally begins to shift eastward late Monday into Tuesday but another storm moves up from the south Tuesday evening.

This brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday. A secondary area of low pressure moves northward toward Kansas and stalls out through our Thursday. This will keep the threat of moisture in the forecast through the latter half of the workweek. Next weekend is finally looking drier as high pressure builds in. A spotty sprinkle is possible Friday but the final weekend of May will feature more sunshine with temps climbing back into the 80s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.