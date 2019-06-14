T.J.’s Forecast: More strong to severe storms possible

A frontal boundary has set up shop across Kansas and it’s not going to be moving much throughout the next few days.

With instability and lift in place, our shower and storm threat will be on the rise with some of those turning strong to severe.

This is why a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued into tonight across Western Kansas. The primary hazards are going to be gusty winds and larger hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

Heavy rainfall will also accompany any of these strong storms. For the rest of the KSN Viewing Area, the risk for severe weather remains and it does include the Wichita Metro.

These storms do look to weaken some through the overnight but with the what we a call, a “low-level jet”, or stronger winds a little higher in the sky, they could stay strong. This will be a trend we continue to monitor. We’ll dry out a little on Saturday with some sunshine peeking back out but it will be muggy.

Lots of moisture will be in the atmosphere making it feel even hotter with highs expected to be in the 80s and 90s. A chance for more thunderstorms increases by tomorrow evening as this boundary continues to sit, adding lift and instability.

A few of those could turn severe again with a slight risk for much of Central and Southern Kansas.

This front doesn’t really clear the area until the start of next week and with that, a couple of severe storms are possible on Sunday as well. This active pattern will hold throughout the region with another disturbance sinking our way by Monday into Tuesday.

-T.J.