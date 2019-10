Winds have turned much lighter due to high pressure building back into the area and a strong storm system lifting out of the Plains. It's also a colder start to the day and coats will be needed early in the day.

Expect more sunshine for your Tuesday. Even though westerly winds won't be as strong as yesterday they'll still be on the breezy side during the afternoon. Highs turn milder and warm into the 60s with a few locations sneaking into the low 70s.