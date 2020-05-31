T.J.’s Forecast: More warmth and more sunshine into the start of June

High pressure has been dominating the region giving us a good deal of sunshine and lots of warmth.

We do have a disturbance continuing to sit to our west though. This has brought a few sprinkles to the KSN Viewing Area and we’ll keep that slim chance into the overnight hours.

A mix of clouds and stars is on tap with lows dipping into the 60s. Southerly flow really ramps up tomorrow with winds sustained at 15-25 mph.

Gusts could climb near 35 which will usher in hotter temps as well as a more muggy feel. Highs will surge up into the 80s and 90s once again under partly cloudy skies.

The best chance for an isolated shower or storm tomorrow will be in Northwestern Kansas.

The heat continues to build in as we progress through the first week of June. Highs will be in the 90s for all of us just about from Tuesday all the way through our first weekend of June. The only hiccup is a front will be moving our way on Wednesday.

This disturbance will bring the best chance of rain to the Sunflower State throughout the next 7 days. A few showers or storms are possible late Wednesday into Thursday and the severe potential will have to be monitored.

We will have a lot of energy in the atmosphere to work with and if a storm can develop, it could become strong. A slim chance of a shower or storm will stick with us Friday into Saturday as impulses continue to work around this area of high pressure. The majority of the state should remain dry with just a stray shower or storm at best. Temps will be even warmer next weekend with parts of Western Kansas closing in on the century mark.

Have a great night!

-T.J.