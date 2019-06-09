T.J.’s Forecast: Much cooler to closeout the weekend

If you’ve been outside today, you probably noticed the much cooler feel in the air.

We can attribute that to the cold front that pushed through the region last night into early this morning, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds.

This is now to our east and high pressure is building in behind. There is just a little upper level energy lingering which is sparking up a few showers and possible a rumble of thunder.

This will continue to move SE through the rest of the evening. Clouds will continue to diminish through the overnight and with calming winds, temperatures will be dropping off. Some of us in NW Kansas will be falling into the lower 40s.

Tomorrow will feature more in the way of sunshine along with quite the refreshing feel in the air.

Highs will be back into the upper 70s and lower 80s with little humidity.

Another cold front will be moving our way by Tuesday which looks to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms but with instability lacking, I’m not expecting any severe weather. The next 7-days is looking rather dry but a few disturbances skirt through bringing the shot for a few sprinkles. A much better chance of rain arrives Friday night into Saturday as a stronger low-pressure system will be on the approach. Out ahead of that, temperatures on Friday look to spike back into the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.