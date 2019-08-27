T.J.’s Forecast: Much cooler Tuesday, isolated sprinkles possible

The cold front that brought windy conditions and isolated showers and thunderstorms to the region last night is continuing to drift SE with much cooler air filtering in from the north.

This trend will hold as we go through the rest of our Tuesday thanks to high pressure settling in. Highs today will be a good 10° below average, only rounding out in the 70s and 80s.

This area of high pressure will keep its grasp over the KSN Viewing Area through mid-week and into the day on Thursday with lots of sunshine expected. Today will really be the only exception as there is some upper-level energy working through the state.

This could spark up a few showers, especially in Northern Kansas.

Any moisture should exit through the evening with diminishing clouds through the overnight.

With clearing skies and calm winds, it will be an Autumn-Like night with lows tumbling back into the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer as winds turn back around to the south due to high pressure moving eastward. The warming will continue into the day on Thursday with more humidity in the air as well. Temps will surge back into the lower 90s with feels like temps back into the upper 90s. This heat will be ushered in out ahead our next system, which is expected to arrive on Friday. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will be increasing as this disturbance moves in. Wet weather will last into the day on Saturday with much cooler weather along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. If you have outdoor plans or cookouts for the latter half of the weekend into Labor Day, you’re looking good! Both Sunday and Monday will be dry with highs rising back into the 80s and 90s.

-T.J.