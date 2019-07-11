T.J.’s Forecast: Much more refreshing across the region

A cold front has moved through the state and this will drag with it a much more refreshing airmass for the Central High Plains today.

Drier and cooler air is moving in and high pressure that is sinking in behind the boundary will bring more sunshine.

Not only will we have the sun around through the week but more will be seen for the upcoming weekend.

This ridge will begin to moves eastward, our winds will turn southerly again, ushering back in the heat.

Temperatures this afternoon will be a little below average, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mainly sunny skies. Plenty of sunshine will be seen for our Friday and into the weekend with high temps climbing back up toward average.

By Saturday, afternoon readings will be back into the low to even mid 90s for some with the humidity also starting to return. The heat will continue to surge up into the Plains as we go into next week with highs in the upper 90s and even triple digits. A tropical system is developing in the Gulf right now and it may strengthen into a hurricane in the days ahead.

This system could make its way toward us as progress into next week and it’s something we’ll be watching closely. If this high pressure holds strong, we’ll likely stay dry but if it weakens, the tropical disturbance could move up into the region. Stay tuned!

-T.J.