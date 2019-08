For the first time in about a week, Kansas isn't waking up to the remnants of an overnight storm complex. Even though it's a much drier and quieter start to the day and work week there are still some things that deserve our attention.

For starters, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of Northwestern Kansas and Southwestern Nebraska until 10am. With the exception of some fog in these areas the morning commute shouldn't see any issues but it'll be a muggy one. Once we get into the afternoon a Heat Advisory goes into effect.