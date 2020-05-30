T.J.’s Forecast: Quiet end to the weekend on tap

A strong ridge of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere is slowly building eastward. It will keep the majority of the region dry as we progress through the days ahead.

At the surface, we have a disturbance moving through the Central High Plains, keeping the threat of a shower or storm around.

Most of us will stay dry but it’s looking like Western Kansas will hold the better chance. A sprinkle or two is still possible in Central Kansas tonight into early Sunday.

Lows will be seasonable for this time of year, falling into the 50s and 60s under partially clear skies.

Southerly flow ramps up tomorrow which will keep the heat building in. Highs will surge back up into the 80s and 90s with the warmest conditions expected in our western neighborhoods.

Any shower chance should end before midday but weak impulses continue to circulate around this blocking high into Sunday night. An isolated shower or storm is possible once again.

The bulk of the viewing area will stay dry but we’ll keep the chance around in Northwest Kansas into Monday. Hot and steamy conditions are in store Monday into Tuesday as the southerly breeze ushers in more moisture into the air. Highs will be close to 90° throughout the state. The mainly dry weather pattern holds until we get into late Wednesday.

This is when our next front moves in. It looks to bring a round of showers and storms and a few could possibly be strong to severe. It’s something we’ll keep our eyes on. Moisture does look to linger into Thursday before clearing. The boundary really doesn’t bring a cooldown for us with temps remaining in the 90s Friday into the first weekend of June. A slim chance of a shower is on the table as a weak disturbance moves our way but it doesn’t look to amount to much at the moment.

Have a great night!

-T.J.