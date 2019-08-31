T.J.’s Forecast: Quieter closeout to the holiday weekend

This stalled front that has brought round after round of storms is finally beginning to break down thanks to a ridge of high pressure building in.

This will gradually clear out our skies and diminish those rain chances as we head through the next 24 hours.

We can’t completely take that slim rain chance off the table as some lingering energy may be enough to sustain a sprinkle or t-shower but most of us will be staying dry.

That will be the case tonight and early Sunday but overall, tomorrow is looking drier and much warmer.

Highs will be climbing back into the 80s and even 90s across parts of SW Kansas as winds continue to blow from the southeast.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail through our Sunday with even hotter and warmer conditions on the docket for Labor Day.

If you have plans to grill out or hang with the family by the pool, I’m not expecting any problems there. Temperatures continue to surge upward on Tuesday out ahead of cold front, with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the mugginess, it could feel like the century mark and beyond. This return to Summer heat will be erased by Wednesday with highs tumbling back down into the 70s and 80s. Now this front will have some instability to to work with, and even though it’s looking mostly dry for us, we can’t rule out a shower or storm. Our weather pattern dries out as we head into Thursday and Friday before another system brings the potential for wet weather just in time for next week.

DORIAN UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen even further as we progress through the rest of the holiday weekend because there is still minimal wind shear and warm ocean waters to travel over. This is something you need to watch extremely close if you have plans to head to the SE.

This area of high pressure in the Atlantic is continuing to keep Dorian on a westerly to northwesterly track, headed straight toward the Florida coastline. It does eventually look to take that turn more NW and eventually NE and the most updated scenarios continue to keep the worst of Dorian offshore. It is also expected to weaken some as he gets into slightly cooler waters as it moves NW and encounters some more wind shear