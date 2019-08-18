T.J.’s Forecast: Quieter closeout to the weekend, big warm-up on Monday

The stalled boundary that has brought rounds of storms to the region and severe thunderstorms last night is finally moving down to the southeast.

High pressure will briefly build in behind giving us a quiet rest of the weekend along with lots of sunshine.

A few more clouds will be seen tonight as this area of high pressure moves eastward, but another one will be building up from the south.

This ridge will be taking over the Plains, at least for a couple of days anyway.

The heat will be the big story as southerly winds continue to usher in more humidity and above-average temps. Highs will go from the upper 80s and lower 90s today to the upper 90s to even triple digits tomorrow afternoon.

When you factor in the moisture in the air, Heat Index values could climb toward 105° and possibly higher.

That is why a Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the viewing area until Tuesday evening. Make sure you take necessary precautions if you have to be outside for a prolonged period of time.

As this ridge in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, breaks down a bit, a front will approach bringing more storm chances. Tuesday night through Thursday will be the most unsettled across Kansas with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. There will be some instability to work with but it’ll be a lot cooler which will hold some of that energy down. We’ll still have to monitor the severe threat as this boundary moves down from the north. Not only will we have some moisture chances but much cooler air filtering in. Temps will go from the 90s and triple digits to the low to mid-80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

