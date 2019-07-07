T.J.’s Forecast: Remaining unsettled as we close down the weekend

This rather active pattern that has been in place isn’t over just yet with another slim chance of storms across the state tonight and Monday.

Disturbances continue to move through sparking up showers and storm but so far, they haven’t been all that widespread. A more organized system will bring a better chance of rain to start the week.

Summer-Like warmth has also been a big part of this trend and not I’m not expecting much change as we go into the second week of July.

A stalled front has continued to sit throughout the region with ripples of energy riding along that. Another upper-level wave is moving toward us tonight and this area of low pressure will bring the shot at more thunderstorms.

Western Kansas has a bit better of a chance tonight into early Monday with widely scattered showers and storms expected through the rest of the state.

This moisture will be pressing eastward through the day with scattered showers and storms expected in the Wichita Metro and surrounding neighborhoods by Monday night into Tuesday.

A lingering shower or storm is possible Tuesday morning before this system moves away from us.

High pressure will begin to build in behind it and this ridge will become a little more pronounced across the Plains. This set-up will keep us rather dry through the rest of the workweek although we can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle on Wednesday or Thursday as another front sinks southward. The atmosphere will be unstable so we will have to watch any developing storms. Much drier and sunnier weather will prevail for the end of the week with an abundance of sunshine Friday.

Partly cloudy skies are expected through the weekend with the heat holding across the state. Temps will stay near and above average through the next 7-days with highs back into the mid to upper 90s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

-T.J.