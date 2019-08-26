T.J.’s Forecast: Seasonable start to the workweek, slim storm chances

After quite the active Sunday, a quieter start to the workweek is underway but we’re not out of the woods just yet.

A cold front will continue to sink down from the north and this will be the driver of more potential thunderstorms later on today.

The positive news is that this boundary will be a quick mover, and by the time it reaches us, the daytime heating and severe ingredients will already be starting to fade.

This still doesn’t take away from the fact that we could see an isolated severe storm or two with gusty winds and large hail. The best bet to see one of these will be along and east of the Turnpike.

Winds from the south ahead of the front will make for a seasonable but muggy afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This front will continue to race eastward through the overnight dragging with it much cooler and more pleasant feeling air for our Tuesday.

Temps will be a good deal below average, only rising into the 70s and 80s. High pressure will be building in from the north clearing our skies through mid-week but we still can’t rule out a stray shower during the day on Tuesday.

Look for a lot more sunshine Wednesday with highs staying pleasant, in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday will feature warmer and more humid conditions as the winds turn back around to the south. Highs will surge back into the mid and upper 90s before another system arrives Friday erasing some of that heat. This disturbance will bring the rain chances back and a good drop to those temperatures Friday and Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day and into the weekend, with Sunday looking a bit drier at this point. Highs will start to climb back close to 90 by the end of the weekend and into next week.

-T.J.