As a boundary or disturbance sits to our west there are still some showers and isolated rumbles in areas close to the Kansas/Colorado line. Rain should continue to fall apart and weaken through the morning hours but a lingering shower could still be around west all the way through the lunch hour.

With most of us staying dry into the afternoon it'll just be another quiet start in the 60s to 70s with partly cloudy skies once the sun is up. Highs get back to the 90s in the afternoon.