T.J.’s Forecast: Slight chance of storms tonight, heat holds

Southerly winds today are bringing moisture from the Gulf up into the Central High Plains. The flow from the south has kept our dew points in the 60s and 70s. With temps in the 90s, it has given us heat index values near the century mark.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of NW Kansas until midnight for the threat of a few strong storms but whatever does develop looks to remain isolated.

There is Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms in the far northwest tonight. A Marginal Risk extends through the western side of the state where strong storms could roll through this evening but by as the sun goes down the storms will begin to weaken as we lose some instability.

We are capped in the atmosphere as well and this should suppress some development but as we do cool a little through the evening, we could still see a storm or two go strong to severe.

The atmosphere is unstable with high dew points and humidity so a pop up shower is possible as that disturbance moves to the east in the overnight. So if you are headed out to the pool tomorrow, there may be a lingering sprinkle in the morning but looking nice for the afternoon.

Severe chances along with the rain chance diminish for Thursday and Friday but we still can’t rule out a spotty storm. More dry weather is on the way thanks to a high pressure system in the west.

This will keep our winds out of the south which will provide for not only more humid conditions but more warmth as well.

This ridge of high pressure will hold strong all the way through the next 7 days. That means more above average temps, with highs staying in the low to mid 90s.