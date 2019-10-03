T.J.’s Forecast: Slow-moving front keeps rain chances around

The cold front that has been moving eastward through the last few days has been a slow-mover as it’s still producing rain today.

Moisture continues to develop and ride along this front with some heavy rain possible today, especially early.

The AM commute will be wet in Southern Kansas so make sure you allow some extra time.

The rain chances will diminish some as we progress into the latter half of our day but scattered showers and thunderstorms look to linger into our PM commute as well.

The clouds and northerly flow will hold our temps down, with highs only expected to rise into the upper 50s in Wichita.

Another disturbance begins to move our way as we progress into Friday with more rain likely.

Showers and thunderstorms look to develop out west tonight and move eastward through the day tomorrow.

This moisture will be developing ahead of a cold front that will be pushing through on Saturday.

The potential is there for a few stronger to even severe storms in the heat of the day as is moves in. Gusty winds and larger hail will be the primary concerns. As high pressure builds in behind this system, Monday will be gorgeous with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. A wave then looks to move in Tuesday into Wednesday with a slight chance of rain into the middle of next week. This will bring another cooldown by the latter half of next week with highs falling back into the 60s.

-T.J.