T.J.’s Forecast: Stalled front finally moving eastward

This frontal boundary is still sitting across the state and this is sparking up more isolated thunderstorms.

This after many of us picked up torrential rains last night due to the same front.

There is enough daytime instability and energy to keep these a little bit stronger but most of these should remain below thresholds.

There is a Marginal Risk across far NW reaches of the viewing area where there is a little better lift and spin in the atmosphere.

I think most of these will be diminishing through the overnight but we’ll keep the chances through the overnight in NW Kansas.

Tomorrow, most of us will be staying dry but another disturbance will be moving in from the west and this could bring more showers and thunderstorms. These will be developing in Western Kansas and will continue to move eastward through the night and into Tuesday. The energy and instability don’t look terribly impressive but there could be enough to give us some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

We do have a Marginal Risk over parts of the region not only tomorrow but again on Tuesday.

There is a Slight Risk for parts of Kansas & Nebraska on Monday as well. A few showers or storms could linger into Wednesday but a drying trend will begin to take hold of the tri-state area thanks to high pressure building in. This will turn those winds back around to the south and it will bring more warmth our way. Highs will be topping out in the 80s and 90s Thursday into the weekend. Another chance of storms arrives by next Saturday and Sunday but moisture at the moment isn’t looking terribly impressive.

-T.J.