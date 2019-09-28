T.J.’s Forecast: Stalled front keeps storm chance around

The same front that brought strong to severe thunderstorms yesterday has stalled, keeping the shot for scattered showers and thunderstorms around today.

As this front starts to push northward, it will take the chance for storms along with it. We do still keep the chances around through the overnight and into the day tomorrow before the boundary is out of here.

The cloud cover has been a saving grace today, allowing the atmosphere to remain a bit more stable but we still have the potential for a strong to severe thunderstorm.

The best bet for these will be east of the metro where the air is more unstable. Gusty winds and hail are the primary concerns. Another system is moving in right on the heels of this one bringing the chance for storms to start off the workweek.

The winds will also be increasing ahead of this area of low pressure, sustained between 15-30 mph out west, with gusts possibly over 40 mph. The storm chances will continue to increase as this front gets closer. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely across parts of the region Tuesday and Wednesday with some lingering storms possibly into Thursday.

With more widespread moisture, the flooding threat will increase which is something we’ll be watching through the week. Not only will we see storm chances through the next 7-days but a big cooldown once this front passes. Highs will spike ahead of this disturbance tomorrow with highs near 90 and the heat holds into Monday.

Conditions will drastically cool Tuesday into Thursday with highs only in the 60s and 70s with 50s looking likely in NW Kansas. It looks like this active pattern won’t be ending either with the potential for a cold front to move in next Friday into Saturday.

-T.J.