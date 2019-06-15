T.J.’s Forecast: Stalled front keeps the chance of storms around

With one low pressure on the way out and another moving up from the SW, our storm chances aren’t going anywhere. One big reason that they’re sticking around is we have a stalled boundary sitting across the region.

This will provide the lift for storms to form throughout the evening into tonight. We also have that energy and instability in the atmosphere to work with, allowing those storms to fire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Kay County as a result, until 10 PM.

The primary hazards with any of these will be heavy rains, gusty winds, and larger hail.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to work through the viewing area overnight into our Father’s Day but most of us will be staying dry tomorrow.

We could see an isolated shower or storm with just a small chance of one or two turning severe.

Another front will work our way by the start of the workweek and it will bring more scattered storms to the Sunflower State by late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll have to monitor that severe threat as we could see some stronger storms. More widespread moisture will be seen on Tuesday with a few showers possibly lingering into Wednesday. Thursday is looking like the driest day of the week as high pressure builds in ahead of another system that may bring a couple of storms by Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be warming up by Thursday right into next weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s.

-T.J.