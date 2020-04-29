T.J.’s Forecast: Storms track east, cooler and drier behind the cold front

A cold front has been tracking through the region, sparking up strong to severe storms. That threat will exit early this evening along with the boundary off to the east.

High pressure will then build in behind it, which will keep us drier and cooler into the overnight hours.

Lows will dip into the 40s and even 30s in some of our northwestern neighborhoods. Our Wednesday will be cooler as well but it will be gorgeous.

Expect lots of sunshine and a stronger breeze from the northwest around 15-25 mph.

Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s with lowered humidity.

With that drier air and blustery wind, make sure you avoid that outdoor burning. A fire could spark up quickly and that is why a Fire Weather Watch has been issued through Wednesday evening.

As high pressure shifts eastward, winds turn around to the south which will bring a big boost to our temperatures. Highs by the end of the workweek will crack into the 90s across parts of Western Kansas. In Wichita, our afternoon readings will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Dry conditions will hold through weeks end as well before our storm chances uptick his weekend. An area of low pressure moves in by Saturday possibly bringing a shower or thunderstorm but chances are looking slim. A bit better of a chance for moisture arrives on Sunday as this system continues to organize and move eastward.

Both days will have to be monitored in terms of potential severe weather but our atmosphere looks to remain “capped” Saturday which will suppress our development. Another system looks to move in by Monday, possibly bringing a few showers and storms.

Have a great night!

-T.J.