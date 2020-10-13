T.J.’s Forecast: Stronger cold front moves in tomorrow bringing cool-down, slim moisture chance

Another cold front is on the move but this one will be nothing more than a wind switch and really will not be ushering in any cooler air.

Winds will quickly turn back around from the south to southwest as we head into tonight. They will also start to increase as our next cold frontal boundary moves our way. Overnight, lows will dip back into the 40s and 50s under starry skies.

Ahead of this front tomorrow, temps will really spike! Expect lots of sunshine with highs climbing into the 80s and 90s. Some records could get broken across the viewing area so we’ll keep tabs on that.

As this disturbance works through the region, a few showers are possible Wednesday night into early Thursday before clearing.

Winds will be blustery as this front pushes through too with some gusts possibly near and over 50 mph. That will likely warrant another round of wind alerts.

That wind flow from the north to northwest will drag with it much colder and drier air. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s Thursday night.

There could be some spots out west that dip below freezing with Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories likely. Temps slowly rebound heading into Friday as high pressure builds in. Sunshine will prevail as a result and quiet conditions hold into the weekend. By Saturday, highs are back above average, climbing into the 70s.

The next cold front moves in Sunday and this will one will erase the mild feel in the air as well. We’re expecting another solid drop in temps behind Sunday’s boundary with highs possibly stuck in the 40s and 50s by the start of next week. This system also looks to bring a slightly better chance of moisture which we desperately need. The chill will stick around heading into early next week with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer