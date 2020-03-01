T.J.’s Forecast: Weak disturbance brings rain/snow showers tonight into start of the workweek

A cold front has been moving eastward through the region which is beginning to erase the mild feel we’ve had in the air.

Highs have once again climbed into the mid and upper 60s throughout the Sunflower State but the second day of March will be a lot more seasonable.

Northerly winds are taking over and this will bring in temperatures overnight that are near average for this time of year. Lows will be falling back into the 20s and 30s under increasing clouds.

This is because of a trailing disturbance that is tracking eastward into the viewing area. The best atmospheric ingredients will be situated out to Northwestern Kansas and this is where a better chance of moisture stands. Scattered snow showers will develop through the overnight as this system moves in with some minor accumulations expected.

As this wave moves east, a few rain/snow showers are possible in Northcentral Kansas with little to no snowfall on tap. Highs will be colder in the north, helping to see that mixed precip. with highs in the 50s in Southern Kansas.

We could see a trace to an inch through many of NW communities with the bulk of the moisture fizzing out before it gets to towns like Salina.

By tomorrow night, the skies are clearing and drier air is spilling in. This will help our temps fall even further, dipping back into the 20s and 30s. As this area of high pressure builds into the Plains, southerly winds will usher in more warmth.

Highs surge back into the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday under lots of sunshine. A weak front looks to sneak in Thursday but it’s looking to be a dry frontal passage but temperatures will be a little cooler by Friday. Mild air pushes back into Kansas by the start of next weekend, ahead of another storm system which could bring a little rain by next Sunday.

Have a great night!

-T.J.