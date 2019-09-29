T.J.’s Forecast: Winds and temps increase ahead of next weathermaker

The front that was stalled across the region yesterday has worked back northward today, which has made for quite the warm closeout to the weekend.

Winds turned around to the south as a result and have become gusty ahead of our next storm system.

This has really helped our temps soar this afternoon with many of us rising well into the 80s with some isolated spots in the 90s. The humidity has also returned in a big way with dewpoints in the 60s and 70s, making it feel overly sticky for our Sunday. The more soupy feel will not be leaving us as we step into the workweek as winds continue to pump in the moisture from the south.

Highs will once again surge close to 90° Monday afternoon which is unseasonably warm for late September. All of this heat and humidity has developed ahead of a cold front that will be marching in as we progress through mid-week.

Isolated showers and storms are possible as early as tomorrow.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area Tuesday and Wednesday with some potentially lingering into Thursday.

Much cooler air will filter in behind this cold front with highs dipping into the 50s and 60s in some spots by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures then begin to warm up ahead of another cold front by Friday into the start of next week. Highs will climb back close to 80° Saturday with the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon readings look to take a hit as a result of this boundary by the latter half of next weekend, with temps only in the 60s and 70s.

-T.J.