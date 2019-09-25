T.J’s Forecast: Frontal boundary stalls, leading to more shower and storm chances

A cold front moved through the region last night producing severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Parts of SW Kansas picked up a fair amount of rain with hardest-hit spots like Pratt, picking up as much as 7-8″. Remember to “turn around, don’t drown” if you encounter any flooded roadways. Some lingering showers and thunderstorms are being seen this morning with most of us clearing some in Western Kansas.

This is where the sunshine will be a bit more prominent compared to the Wichita Metro. Clouds will hang tough across South-Central Kansas as this boundary stalls.

With a little bit of instability in the atmosphere this afternoon, if we get a storm to develop, a stronger to severe storm isn’t off the table.

Primary concerns would be gusty winds and larger hail.

Much cooler air is filtering in behind this front, especially in NW neighborhoods. Most of us will stay dry tomorrow but a spotty sprinkle is still possible, thanks to this boundary moving back to the northeast. Highs will remain seasonable, topping out in the 70s and 80s. Ahead of our next frontal passage, temps will spike some Friday.

This system will also bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, lasting into our Saturday. A few could be on the stronger to severe side so make sure you stay weather aware.

We look to dry out a little bit Sunday but another front and area of low pressure look to approach by early in the week. Winds will be gusty ahead of this disturbance and it could bring more storms Monday through Wednesday with a big cooldown expected late next week.

-T.J.