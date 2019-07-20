Taylor’s Forecast: Last 100 degree day, mild temperatures arrive with cold front

It has been a calm start to the morning, with the exception of mild winds that will be increasing in strength as the day progresses.

Expect another hot and humid 100 degree day. But thankfully this is the last excessive heat day this week.

The cool down is brought to you by a cold front. This front will be entering the state this morning in the northwest. It will bring not only mild temperatures but also rain.

Rain chances increase for the state overnight when the heat subsides. Some storms could be strong to severe. Small hail and gusty winds are the biggest hazards. Central Kansas will be seeing this front early Sunday morning.

South Central Kansas will have some left over rain chances on Sunday.

The biggest impacts the cold front will have are a drop in temperature.

80 degree highs will set in on Monday and stay through the rest of the week.

-Taylor Cox