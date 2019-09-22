Taylor’s Forecast: Expect calm weather to start your work week

Many Kansans saw blue skies today thanks to a high pressure system that is quickly moving through the state. It gives us a brief break from the rain and clouds.

Clear skies and light winds tonight will allow heat to escape. Temperatures will cool down to the 50s.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and 80s and sunshine will fill the sky.

Tomorrow is the first day of fall and it will be a great day to enjoy some time outside.

A weak cold front that will track through northwestern Kansas on Tuesday will bring the next chance for rain. Spotty showers will extend to north central and southwest Kansas.

As the disturbance travels southeast, showers and storms are possible in south central Kansas on Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain mild.

A second cold front at the end of the week will aide in another round of rain at the end of the week. And temperatures will slowly climb to reach 90 on Sunday.