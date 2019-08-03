Taylor’s Forecast: A break from the rain comes after today, mild temps last through weekend.

Weather

Many are waking up to the rain this morning. We have seen a significant amount of rain in a slim region, especially in eastern Kansas, over the past 24 hours.

Showers are sitting over south central Kansas this morning. Right now, none of these showers are showing severe qualities. Several lightning strikes are associated with this system.

The rain that we see right now will be back building north. This will continue until sunrise then we will begin to see a weaken in the strength of storms and rainfall rate.

Tomorrow will be much drier. But the chance of a light shower or two in central Kansas is possible.

Rain and clouds will keep temperatures mild today in the east. Highs will be a little warmer in the west.

Tonight, lows will be in the 60s.

Temperatures for tomorrow, similar to today, will be cooler in the east and warming up to 90s in the west.

-Meteorologist Taylor Cox

