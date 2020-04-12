Taylor’s Forecast: A cold and active pattern is continuing through the work week

The front is tracking southeast right now and splitting the state. Temperatures are much cooler behind the front and warmer ahead of it.

We will reach high temperatures early before the cold front passes. It will be cooler and windy in the afternoon thanks to cold northerly winds behind the front.

Snow showers are slowly starting to approach our northwestern-most counties. Snowfall will continue throughout the day, mainly in the northern half of the state.

We will most likely see accumulation from a trace to half an inch with locally higher amounts, however the ground is warm so is unlikely that it will all stick.

On the warm side of the front, there will be more storms. Showers are possible this morning, but a better line congeals shortly after noon. Some of these showers could be strong to severe, however the strongest storms will be south and east of the viewing area.

A Marginal risk is issued right south and along the highway. This includes Wichita, Emporia, and Arkansas City. A Slight risk skims far southeast Kansas and does not include any KSN viewing area counties.

A High Wind Warning is issued for most of our east and central communities and a High Wind Watch is issued for Lyon county. Hazards include sustained winds up to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

The northerly winds will usher in cold air from the north and most of us will drop below freezing. A Freeze Warning is in place through early tomorrow morning to account for the wind chill.

Monday will be breezy, but dry. There is another chance for snow on Tuesday out southwest and west.

A brief spotty shower is possible on Wednesday as the atmosphere gears up to give us more rain on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly warm back to normal by this time next week.