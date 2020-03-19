Taylor’s Forecast: A cold front brings active weather to the state

Highs today will feel rather spring-like with temperatures warming to the 50s out northwest and increasing to the 70s the farther east you live. Strong winds are expected this afternoon as well. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 Friday morning. Strong winds and warm temperatures are conditions for dangerous fire weather, so there is also a Fire Weather Warning in place for central Kansas.

As the southern portion of the system that brought rain to Kansas this morning has tracked east of the state, we are now monitoring the northern portion for the next round of wet weather. Rain will begin in the evening hours as a cold front sweeps through the state. As temperatures drop, rain will changeover to snow overnight. Winds will be strong so blizzard conditions are possible in southwest Nebraska and northwest Kansas. This front will bring cold and cloudy weather back to the state tomorrow. Temperatures will be cold through the weekend then the next chance for rain will return on Sunday.