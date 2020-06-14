Taylor’s Forecast: Another hot day, showers later this week

It will be another warm day today. Temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 90s with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Winds will be similar to yesterday, but stronger out west so we are in a Fire Weather Warning for the western half of the state through tonight. Sustained winds will get up to 20-30 mph and gusts are expected to be around 40 mph.

Spotty light showers possible throughout the day along the Colorado/Kansas state line, but stronger showers are expected later this evening.

A Marginal Risk just barely skims a few of our far northwestern counties and into western Nebraska. Since it is very dry, the biggest concern will be strong winds from collapsing storms. Lightning will also be a hazard, but we won’t expect too much rain from this.

The rest of the week will stay pretty dry. A cold front in the northwest from Nebraska will be the next break from the warm dry weather on Thursday. What it will look like for the rest of the state is still to be determined because it make stall out in a stationary front which will prolong the chance for rain.