Taylor’s Forecast: Another round of severe weather and seasonably cool temperatures

We are tracking showers and thunderstorms across the state this morning.

After many rounds of storms there are many Flood Watches in effect.

Clouds and rain will keep high temperatures mild today. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the state.

Another round of showers and storms will form tonight in southeast Kansas.

There is a slight risk over the central and western side of the state.

The hazards with this storms include gusty wind, large hail, and flooding. There is a chance of a tornado centralized from Hays to Garden City and down to the state line.

We will see a slight warm up after storms pass on Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 80s throughout the next 7 days.